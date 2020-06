Amenities

This cozy condo located in excellent complex in North Montclair. Newer upgraded kitchen and bathrooms! Plenty cabinets, huge family room, valet high ceiling in master bedroom. All three bedrooms upstairs. Only few steps to swimming pool, club house and tennis court. Minutes walk across to Montclair Plaza to enjoy premium shopping, restaurants, and the Regional Transportation Center, and much more! You must see to appreciate!