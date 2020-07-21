5452 La Deney St

All apartments in Montclair
Location

5452 La Deney Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, 4 beds, 2-baths, single-family house in the energetic neighborhood in Montclair.

The spacious unfurnished interior features a tile and laminate floors, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and a fireplace. The rustic-style kitchen with plenty of storage space in the drawers and cabinets is equipped with a microwave, dishwasher, and oven/range. A half-wall separates the kitchen from the bright and airy living room. The bedrooms are cozy and relaxing spaces for some much-needed sleep. Other appliances include a hookup for the washer and dryer, air conditioning, and forced-air heating system.

The exterior features a front yard with avocado and lemon trees while the back has a patio, and a private pool perfect places for fun outdoor activities or for relaxing by the poolside. For parking, there is an attached 2-car garage and a driveway that can fit 3 cars. The area has a business center, public transportation, and parks that are accessible. Dogs are welcome. Sorry, cats are not allowed but can be negotiated. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, electricity, garbage, sewage, internet, and gas. Landlords responsibilities are landscaping and pool cleaning.

$300 move in discount once application will be completed within the month of December and move in on the same month.

Nearby Parks: MacArthur Park, Sunrise Park, Golden Girls Softball Field, and Colony Park.

Nearby Schools:
El Camino Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 5/10
Buena Vista Arts-Integrated School - 0.56 mile, 6/10
Vernon Middle School - 0.57 mile, 4/10
Moreno Elementary School - 0.85 mile, 6/10

Bus lines:
66 FONTANA-FOOTHILL-MONTCLAIR - 0.3 mile
492 El Monte Station- Montclair - 0.4 mile
480 Montclair - Pomona - West Covina - 0.4 mile
85 CHINO-MONTCLAIR-CHAFFEY COLLGE - 0.5 mile

Rail Lines:
San Bernardino Line - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5192425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 La Deney St have any available units?
5452 La Deney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 5452 La Deney St have?
Some of 5452 La Deney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 La Deney St currently offering any rent specials?
5452 La Deney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 La Deney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5452 La Deney St is pet friendly.
Does 5452 La Deney St offer parking?
Yes, 5452 La Deney St offers parking.
Does 5452 La Deney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5452 La Deney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 La Deney St have a pool?
Yes, 5452 La Deney St has a pool.
Does 5452 La Deney St have accessible units?
No, 5452 La Deney St does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 La Deney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5452 La Deney St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 La Deney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5452 La Deney St has units with air conditioning.
