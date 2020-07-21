5452 La Deney St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking pool garage internet access

Gorgeous, 4 beds, 2-baths, single-family house in the energetic neighborhood in Montclair.



The spacious unfurnished interior features a tile and laminate floors, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and a fireplace. The rustic-style kitchen with plenty of storage space in the drawers and cabinets is equipped with a microwave, dishwasher, and oven/range. A half-wall separates the kitchen from the bright and airy living room. The bedrooms are cozy and relaxing spaces for some much-needed sleep. Other appliances include a hookup for the washer and dryer, air conditioning, and forced-air heating system.



The exterior features a front yard with avocado and lemon trees while the back has a patio, and a private pool perfect places for fun outdoor activities or for relaxing by the poolside. For parking, there is an attached 2-car garage and a driveway that can fit 3 cars. The area has a business center, public transportation, and parks that are accessible. Dogs are welcome. Sorry, cats are not allowed but can be negotiated. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, electricity, garbage, sewage, internet, and gas. Landlords responsibilities are landscaping and pool cleaning.



$300 move in discount once application will be completed within the month of December and move in on the same month.



Nearby Parks: MacArthur Park, Sunrise Park, Golden Girls Softball Field, and Colony Park.



Nearby Schools:

El Camino Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 5/10

Buena Vista Arts-Integrated School - 0.56 mile, 6/10

Vernon Middle School - 0.57 mile, 4/10

Moreno Elementary School - 0.85 mile, 6/10



Bus lines:

66 FONTANA-FOOTHILL-MONTCLAIR - 0.3 mile

492 El Monte Station- Montclair - 0.4 mile

480 Montclair - Pomona - West Covina - 0.4 mile

85 CHINO-MONTCLAIR-CHAFFEY COLLGE - 0.5 mile



Rail Lines:

San Bernardino Line - 0.8 mile



