Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is an immaculate 1600 sq fts 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom,1 car garage front single store condo, feels like a house, only share one wall with back unit. Absolutely completely remodeled with new fence front yard, Central A/C, windows, kitchen, fixtures, recessed lighting, crown molding, bathroom, flooring, window covers, new paint….ect. Convenience location just within minutes from school, freeway and shopping center. The best way to contact is by TEXT if you have any questions.