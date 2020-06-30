All apartments in Montclair
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

4424 San Jose Street #30

4424 San Jose Street · No Longer Available
Location

4424 San Jose Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
4224 SAN JOSE STREET #30, MONTCLAIR - ( 3 Bed/2.25 Bath ) - This beautiful condominium has 3 Bedrooms (master includes walk-in-closet), 2.25 Bathrooms, and 1610 sq. feet of living space. The home has central air/heat with custom tile floors throughout the home that resemble hard wood floors. This property is located off the 10 Fwy and Mills Ave in the City of Montclair.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chaffey Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All Utilities
GARDENING: Association Provides Gardening
PETS: No Pets Allowed
HOA: Oak Tree Villlage HOA C/O Wheeler-Steffen

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3525182)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have any available units?
4424 San Jose Street #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have?
Some of 4424 San Jose Street #30's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 San Jose Street #30 currently offering any rent specials?
4424 San Jose Street #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 San Jose Street #30 pet-friendly?
No, 4424 San Jose Street #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 offer parking?
No, 4424 San Jose Street #30 does not offer parking.
Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 San Jose Street #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have a pool?
Yes, 4424 San Jose Street #30 has a pool.
Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have accessible units?
No, 4424 San Jose Street #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 San Jose Street #30 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 San Jose Street #30 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4424 San Jose Street #30 has units with air conditioning.

