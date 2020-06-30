4424 San Jose Street #30

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pool

4224 SAN JOSE STREET #30, MONTCLAIR - ( 3 Bed/2.25 Bath ) - This beautiful condominium has 3 Bedrooms (master includes walk-in-closet), 2.25 Bathrooms, and 1610 sq. feet of living space. The home has central air/heat with custom tile floors throughout the home that resemble hard wood floors. This property is located off the 10 Fwy and Mills Ave in the City of Montclair.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chaffey Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All Utilities

GARDENING: Association Provides Gardening

PETS: No Pets Allowed

HOA: Oak Tree Villlage HOA C/O Wheeler-Steffen



