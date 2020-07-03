All apartments in Montclair
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:47 PM

10331 Fremont Avenue

10331 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10331 Fremont Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Montclair 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Unit for Lease - This unit has new carpet and freshly painted living room and bedrooms. It is the back unit with private fenced yard, covered patio and one car garage. Enter the unit and to your right is the living room, to the left is the dining area which flows into the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range, and access to the back yard with covered patio. Just past the kitchen is the washer hookup, the gas dryer hook up is located in the one car garage. To the back of the unit you will see the full bathroom and 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Tenants to be responsible for yard maintenance, water & trash included with the rent. NO Smoking and No Pets. This one will not last long, call our office to schedule an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 Fremont Avenue have any available units?
10331 Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 10331 Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 10331 Fremont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10331 Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10331 Fremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 10331 Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10331 Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 10331 Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10331 Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 10331 Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10331 Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10331 Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10331 Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10331 Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10331 Fremont Avenue has units with air conditioning.

