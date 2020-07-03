10331 Fremont Avenue

Amenities

Montclair 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Unit for Lease - This unit has new carpet and freshly painted living room and bedrooms. It is the back unit with private fenced yard, covered patio and one car garage. Enter the unit and to your right is the living room, to the left is the dining area which flows into the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range, and access to the back yard with covered patio. Just past the kitchen is the washer hookup, the gas dryer hook up is located in the one car garage. To the back of the unit you will see the full bathroom and 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Tenants to be responsible for yard maintenance, water & trash included with the rent. NO Smoking and No Pets. This one will not last long, call our office to schedule an appointment to view.