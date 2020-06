Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and comfortable Home. Hard wood and tile floors (no carpet) New ceiling fans and recessed lighting, fresh paint throughout home and a newly remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, elec stove and microwave. Two car garage with washer,dryer and wash sink and many new storage cabinets . This is a 55+ community