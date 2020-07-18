770 Superior Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautiful hidden gem in located in the middle of Milpitas. It has easy access to both 680, 880 and 237 Freeways which allows of easy commutes to many tech companies throughout the South Bay. Located in a nice community, with a wonderful family friendly neighborhood. The home is on a quite street with hardly an traffic. The property includes easy access to grocery stores including Safeway, Nobhill, Walgreens, CVS just less than 1 mile away.



Community has a shared swimming pool for the summer. The backyard is complete with plenty of room for the kids to play or have people over for a BBQ. The backyard is complete with rose bushes and fruit trees for relaxation.



Have kids? This location includes amazing public schools all rated 9s! (Curtner Elementary, Thomas Russel Middle and Milpitas high) There are also several choices in private and Montessori Schooling locally.



Many upgrades to this home including:

- Brand New Hardwood Floors

- New Carpets

- Garage Closets with tons of storage.

- Working fireplace and wet bar

- Master Bedroom complete with a walk-in closet

- New Dual Pane Windows

- New plantation shutters and shades.

- Kitchen complete with Stainless steel appliances.

- Washer / Dryer included.

- Wall-Mounts for the TV



Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, sewage, cable, Internet...etc). Owner pays HOA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903212)