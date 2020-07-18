All apartments in Milpitas
770 Superior Rd

770 Superior Road · (408) 917-0430
Location

770 Superior Road, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautiful hidden gem in located in the middle of Milpitas. It has easy access to both 680, 880 and 237 Freeways which allows of easy commutes to many tech companies throughout the South Bay. Located in a nice community, with a wonderful family friendly neighborhood. The home is on a quite street with hardly an traffic. The property includes easy access to grocery stores including Safeway, Nobhill, Walgreens, CVS just less than 1 mile away.

Community has a shared swimming pool for the summer. The backyard is complete with plenty of room for the kids to play or have people over for a BBQ. The backyard is complete with rose bushes and fruit trees for relaxation.

Have kids? This location includes amazing public schools all rated 9s! (Curtner Elementary, Thomas Russel Middle and Milpitas high) There are also several choices in private and Montessori Schooling locally.

Many upgrades to this home including:
- Brand New Hardwood Floors
- New Carpets
- Garage Closets with tons of storage.
- Working fireplace and wet bar
- Master Bedroom complete with a walk-in closet
- New Dual Pane Windows
- New plantation shutters and shades.
- Kitchen complete with Stainless steel appliances.
- Washer / Dryer included.
- Wall-Mounts for the TV

Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, sewage, cable, Internet...etc). Owner pays HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

