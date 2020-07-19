All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 753 Jennifer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
753 Jennifer Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

753 Jennifer Way

753 Jennifer Way · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

753 Jennifer Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 753 Jennifer Way · Avail. Jul 31

$3,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
753 Jennifer Way Available 07/31/20 Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duet Home in Milpitas - Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duet Home in Milpitas located just steps from the Berryessa Creek trail in the desirable Hidden Lake Village HOA near Hidden Lake Park. Kitchen features breakfast nook, new stainless gas range, new stainless microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Other features include new carpeting throughout upstairs, wood flooring in living room w/vaulted ceilings, new central AC/heat, 2 car garage w/washer dryer hookups, and community pool w/clubhouse.

*Renters insurance will be required*

(RLNE5917212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Jennifer Way have any available units?
753 Jennifer Way has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 Jennifer Way have?
Some of 753 Jennifer Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Jennifer Way currently offering any rent specials?
753 Jennifer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Jennifer Way pet-friendly?
No, 753 Jennifer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 753 Jennifer Way offer parking?
Yes, 753 Jennifer Way offers parking.
Does 753 Jennifer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Jennifer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Jennifer Way have a pool?
Yes, 753 Jennifer Way has a pool.
Does 753 Jennifer Way have accessible units?
No, 753 Jennifer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Jennifer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Jennifer Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 753 Jennifer Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconiesMilpitas Apartments with Pools
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA
Union City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CATracy, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity