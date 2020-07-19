Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

753 Jennifer Way Available 07/31/20 Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duet Home in Milpitas - Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duet Home in Milpitas located just steps from the Berryessa Creek trail in the desirable Hidden Lake Village HOA near Hidden Lake Park. Kitchen features breakfast nook, new stainless gas range, new stainless microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Other features include new carpeting throughout upstairs, wood flooring in living room w/vaulted ceilings, new central AC/heat, 2 car garage w/washer dryer hookups, and community pool w/clubhouse.



*Renters insurance will be required*



(RLNE5917212)