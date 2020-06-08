307 Dixon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

$2995.00 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Milpitas Available Now! - Cal West Property Management would like to present this 1,025 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Milpitas. This home has new carpet flooring throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The spacious kitchen has ample storage and comes with a stove, refrigerator and new vinyl. The home has hook-ups for a washer/dryer. The property has a large backyard and a covered parking area. A small pet is possible with approval. Residents will pay all utilities. This home is located on Dixon Road between N. Park Victoria Drive and Warm Springs Blvd.



You can apply online to expedite the process. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. If you would like to apply online you can at calwestrents.com. If you need to see the property after applying please call us at 408-997-7100 x117. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year

Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)

No Smoking

Pets Possible With Approval

Tenants are responsible for gardening

Renter's Liability Insurance Required

BRE #00528477



For qualification standards, please visit: http://www.calwestrents.com/residents



Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.



(RLNE2067676)