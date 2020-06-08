All apartments in Milpitas
Location

307 Dixon Road, Milpitas, CA 95035
Sunnyhills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307 Dixon Road · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
$2995.00 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Milpitas Available Now! - Cal West Property Management would like to present this 1,025 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Milpitas. This home has new carpet flooring throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The spacious kitchen has ample storage and comes with a stove, refrigerator and new vinyl. The home has hook-ups for a washer/dryer. The property has a large backyard and a covered parking area. A small pet is possible with approval. Residents will pay all utilities. This home is located on Dixon Road between N. Park Victoria Drive and Warm Springs Blvd.

You can apply online to expedite the process. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. If you would like to apply online you can at calwestrents.com. If you need to see the property after applying please call us at 408-997-7100 x117. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year
Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)
No Smoking
Pets Possible With Approval
Tenants are responsible for gardening
Renter's Liability Insurance Required
BRE #00528477

For qualification standards, please visit: http://www.calwestrents.com/residents

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.

(RLNE2067676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Dixon Road have any available units?
307 Dixon Road has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Dixon Road have?
Some of 307 Dixon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Dixon Road currently offering any rent specials?
307 Dixon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Dixon Road pet-friendly?
No, 307 Dixon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 307 Dixon Road offer parking?
Yes, 307 Dixon Road does offer parking.
Does 307 Dixon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Dixon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Dixon Road have a pool?
No, 307 Dixon Road does not have a pool.
Does 307 Dixon Road have accessible units?
No, 307 Dixon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Dixon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Dixon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Dixon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Dixon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
