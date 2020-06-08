300 MeadowsHaven way

Amenities
Suma Sridhar - 510-676-7598 - Central Location. Wonderful Desired community to live in. Very well-maintained home. It comes under Top-rated award-winning schools. The property includes Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, recessed lightings, beautiful backyard, attached 2 car Garage & Community pool to enjoy. Minutes to Restaurants, Great mall, light rail station & to nearby parks. Easy commute to HWY 237/880/680.Renters need to provide necessary docs for the credit check and it is a must. $35 application fee person for credit and bank ground check. A 6-month lease is a must. Prefers 12-month lease is preferred. Tenants can prefer to sign for a 6-month lease and the remaining 6 months can go for a month to month lease (if needed) Property is available to rent from July 15th 2020. will be shown by appt after july 5th .