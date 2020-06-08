All apartments in Milpitas
300 MeadowsHaven way

300 Meadowhaven Way · (510) 676-7598
Location

300 Meadowhaven Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Suma Sridhar - 510-676-7598 - Central Location. Wonderful Desired community to live in. Very well-maintained home. It comes under Top-rated award-winning schools. The property includes Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, recessed lightings, beautiful backyard, attached 2 car Garage & Community pool to enjoy. Minutes to Restaurants, Great mall, light rail station & to nearby parks. Easy commute to HWY 237/880/680.Renters need to provide necessary docs for the credit check and it is a must. $35 application fee person for credit and bank ground check. A 6-month lease is a must. Prefers 12-month lease is preferred. Tenants can prefer to sign for a 6-month lease and the remaining 6 months can go for a month to month lease (if needed) Property is available to rent from July 15th 2020. will be shown by appt after july 5th .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 MeadowsHaven way have any available units?
300 MeadowsHaven way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 MeadowsHaven way have?
Some of 300 MeadowsHaven way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 MeadowsHaven way currently offering any rent specials?
300 MeadowsHaven way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 MeadowsHaven way pet-friendly?
No, 300 MeadowsHaven way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 300 MeadowsHaven way offer parking?
Yes, 300 MeadowsHaven way does offer parking.
Does 300 MeadowsHaven way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 MeadowsHaven way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 MeadowsHaven way have a pool?
Yes, 300 MeadowsHaven way has a pool.
Does 300 MeadowsHaven way have accessible units?
No, 300 MeadowsHaven way does not have accessible units.
Does 300 MeadowsHaven way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 MeadowsHaven way has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 MeadowsHaven way have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 MeadowsHaven way does not have units with air conditioning.
