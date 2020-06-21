Amenities

135 Roswell Drive Available 07/15/20 135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 - The property is available on July 15th, 2020.



This single story house ideally located in Milpitas features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, and microwave (as-is). There is carpet throughout the house with vinyl flooring in kitchen. Additional amenities also include washer & dryer (as-is), yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets Firm. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Please do not disturb current tenants.



No Pets Allowed



