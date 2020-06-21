All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

135 Roswell Drive

135 Roswell Drive · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 135 Roswell Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$3,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
135 Roswell Drive Available 07/15/20 135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 - The property is available on July 15th, 2020.

This single story house ideally located in Milpitas features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, and microwave (as-is). There is carpet throughout the house with vinyl flooring in kitchen. Additional amenities also include washer & dryer (as-is), yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets Firm. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1. Please do not disturb current tenants.

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2913822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Roswell Drive have any available units?
135 Roswell Drive has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Roswell Drive have?
Some of 135 Roswell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Roswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Roswell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Roswell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 Roswell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 135 Roswell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Roswell Drive does offer parking.
Does 135 Roswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Roswell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Roswell Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Roswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Roswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Roswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Roswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Roswell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Roswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Roswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
