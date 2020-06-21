All apartments in Menlo Park
Menlo Park, CA
823 College Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

823 College Avenue

823 College Avenue · (650) 815-1262
Menlo Park
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Allied Arts

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 823 College Avenue · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors. Built in 2009, this three level home features a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, a large backyard and patio built for entertaining with a barbecue grill, bar seating, and fire pit! The ground floor master suite features a gas fireplace, large bathroom with marble accents, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. The private upstairs has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Other features include a completely finished basement level with guest bedroom and bath, wet bar and built-in entertainment center.

Less than a mile from downtown Menlo Park, this luxury home has great access to El Camino Real, San Antonio Road, and major freeways. Located in the desirable Allied Arts neighborhood, it is just a few blocks from Nealon Park and convenient shopping locations.

Some additional features include:
- Spa
- Lower level wine room
- Surround sound Sonos speakers
- Custom patio furniture (as seen in photos)
- Two car garage
- Laundry room with built-ins

Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):
- Oak Knoll Elementary
- Hillview Middle School
- Menlo-Atherton High School

This home is available for a 4-5 month lease and is available unfurnished, but outdoor furniture is included. Owners open to consider a shorter term option.

Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets, No Smoking.Please call to schedule an appointment.

Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties
CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 College Avenue have any available units?
823 College Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 College Avenue have?
Some of 823 College Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
823 College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 823 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 823 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 823 College Avenue does offer parking.
Does 823 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 823 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 823 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 823 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 823 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 College Avenue has units with air conditioning.
