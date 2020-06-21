823 College Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub wine room

Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors. Built in 2009, this three level home features a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, a large backyard and patio built for entertaining with a barbecue grill, bar seating, and fire pit! The ground floor master suite features a gas fireplace, large bathroom with marble accents, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. The private upstairs has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Other features include a completely finished basement level with guest bedroom and bath, wet bar and built-in entertainment center.



Less than a mile from downtown Menlo Park, this luxury home has great access to El Camino Real, San Antonio Road, and major freeways. Located in the desirable Allied Arts neighborhood, it is just a few blocks from Nealon Park and convenient shopping locations.



Some additional features include:

- Spa

- Lower level wine room

- Surround sound Sonos speakers

- Custom patio furniture (as seen in photos)

- Two car garage

- Laundry room with built-ins



Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):

- Oak Knoll Elementary

- Hillview Middle School

- Menlo-Atherton High School



This home is available for a 4-5 month lease and is available unfurnished, but outdoor furniture is included. Owners open to consider a shorter term option.



Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets, No Smoking.Please call to schedule an appointment.



Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties

CAL DRE# 00823559

WilburProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838766)