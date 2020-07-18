All apartments in Menlo Park
1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025
1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025

1320 Hillview Drive · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 Hillview Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Central Menlo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782054299601193fe5e01 FIRST SHOWINGS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 26--PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT! Spacious family home extends the outdoors with a large backyard and lovely patio. Charming neighborhood, close to everything, including walking distance to top rated Menlo Park schools. Recently installed central air conditioning is a real plus during Menlo Park's warmest days.

Renter responsible for gas/electricity, water and garbage. No smoking policy.
Preferably no pets, but negotiable.
Cannot see inside until June 27th- please do not disturb current tenants.

(RLNE5910215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 have any available units?
1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 offer parking?
No, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 have a pool?
No, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 have accessible units?
No, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025 has units with air conditioning.
