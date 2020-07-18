1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782054299601193fe5e01 FIRST SHOWINGS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 26--PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT! Spacious family home extends the outdoors with a large backyard and lovely patio. Charming neighborhood, close to everything, including walking distance to top rated Menlo Park schools. Recently installed central air conditioning is a real plus during Menlo Park's warmest days.



Renter responsible for gas/electricity, water and garbage. No smoking policy.

Preferably no pets, but negotiable.

Cannot see inside until June 27th- please do not disturb current tenants.



