1009 Windermere Ave Available 09/01/20 MENLO PARK - Desirable neigborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard wood floors - Menlo Park

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 1009 Windermere Ave, Menlo Park, CA

Location: Willow Road and Bay Rd

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms which includes a loft with bath

Sq. feet: 1,250 approx.

Details: 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home includeing loft with a park like setting. The interior features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, updated windows and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. The bathrooms have been updated with tile and custom vanities. The garage has been converted into a living area that would be perfect for a home gym, office or family room. Additional amenities offer a separate loft and private bath. The back yard has been professionally update to create a park like setting complete with paver stone walkways, planter beds and garden area. This has created the ideal setting for a private retreat and/or entertaining. Renowned West Menlo Park School District. Close to parks, shopping, easy hwy 101 access and much more.

Rent: $4,195

Security Deposit: $4,500

Available: September 1, 2020

Term: 1 year lease



