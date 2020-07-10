All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 1009 Windermere Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
1009 Windermere Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1009 Windermere Ave

1009 Windermere Avenue · (408) 377-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1009 Windermere Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Flood Park Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 Windermere Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$4,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
1009 Windermere Ave Available 09/01/20 MENLO PARK - Desirable neigborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard wood floors - Menlo Park
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 1009 Windermere Ave, Menlo Park, CA
Location: Willow Road and Bay Rd
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms which includes a loft with bath
Sq. feet: 1,250 approx.
Details: 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home includeing loft with a park like setting. The interior features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, updated windows and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. The bathrooms have been updated with tile and custom vanities. The garage has been converted into a living area that would be perfect for a home gym, office or family room. Additional amenities offer a separate loft and private bath. The back yard has been professionally update to create a park like setting complete with paver stone walkways, planter beds and garden area. This has created the ideal setting for a private retreat and/or entertaining. Renowned West Menlo Park School District. Close to parks, shopping, easy hwy 101 access and much more.
For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam at (408)377-2676

Rent: $4,195
Security Deposit: $4,500
Available: September 1, 2020
Term: 1 year lease

*** PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - 408-377-2676 ***

(RLNE4982794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Windermere Ave have any available units?
1009 Windermere Ave has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Windermere Ave have?
Some of 1009 Windermere Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Windermere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Windermere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Windermere Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Windermere Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 1009 Windermere Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Windermere Ave offers parking.
Does 1009 Windermere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Windermere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Windermere Ave have a pool?
No, 1009 Windermere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Windermere Ave have accessible units?
No, 1009 Windermere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Windermere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Windermere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Windermere Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Windermere Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1009 Windermere Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park Apartments with BalconiesMenlo Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Menlo Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CA
Brentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity