Amenities
1009 Windermere Ave Available 09/01/20 MENLO PARK - Desirable neigborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard wood floors - Menlo Park
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 1009 Windermere Ave, Menlo Park, CA
Location: Willow Road and Bay Rd
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms which includes a loft with bath
Sq. feet: 1,250 approx.
Details: 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home includeing loft with a park like setting. The interior features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, updated windows and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. The bathrooms have been updated with tile and custom vanities. The garage has been converted into a living area that would be perfect for a home gym, office or family room. Additional amenities offer a separate loft and private bath. The back yard has been professionally update to create a park like setting complete with paver stone walkways, planter beds and garden area. This has created the ideal setting for a private retreat and/or entertaining. Renowned West Menlo Park School District. Close to parks, shopping, easy hwy 101 access and much more.
For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam at (408)377-2676
Rent: $4,195
Security Deposit: $4,500
Available: September 1, 2020
Term: 1 year lease
*** PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - 408-377-2676 ***
(RLNE4982794)