Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
31684 Millcreek Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

31684 Millcreek Dr

31684 Millcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31684 Millcreek Drive, Menifee, CA 92584

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Stunning home for rent in Menifee! As you enter the home you are met by the open concept formal living and dining rooms which feature custom paint, beautiful tile floors, upgraded blinds, and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen offers stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, walk-in pantry, custom cabinets that provide lot's of storage space, recessed lights, and a large kitchen island with seating that conveniently opens up to the family room. The family room has a stone fireplace, entertainment nook, and ceiling fan. The spacious master suite comes complete with high ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sinks, stand-up shower, and separate tub. All the other bedrooms are a great size and include ceiling fans as well. The gorgeous backyard is fully landscaped with a covered patio, artificial grass lawn which is easy to maintain, beautiful trees, and a gorgeous custom pool perfect for entertaining family & friends in our southern California weather! Located on a huge lot almost 10,000 SF! Near great schools, shopping, and entertainment. Don't miss out!

Amenities: Swimming Pool, Spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31684 Millcreek Dr have any available units?
31684 Millcreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menifee, CA.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 31684 Millcreek Dr have?
Some of 31684 Millcreek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31684 Millcreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
31684 Millcreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31684 Millcreek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 31684 Millcreek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 31684 Millcreek Dr offer parking?
No, 31684 Millcreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 31684 Millcreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31684 Millcreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31684 Millcreek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 31684 Millcreek Dr has a pool.
Does 31684 Millcreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 31684 Millcreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 31684 Millcreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 31684 Millcreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
