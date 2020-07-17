31684 Millcreek Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Stunning home for rent in Menifee! As you enter the home you are met by the open concept formal living and dining rooms which feature custom paint, beautiful tile floors, upgraded blinds, and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen offers stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, walk-in pantry, custom cabinets that provide lot's of storage space, recessed lights, and a large kitchen island with seating that conveniently opens up to the family room. The family room has a stone fireplace, entertainment nook, and ceiling fan. The spacious master suite comes complete with high ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sinks, stand-up shower, and separate tub. All the other bedrooms are a great size and include ceiling fans as well. The gorgeous backyard is fully landscaped with a covered patio, artificial grass lawn which is easy to maintain, beautiful trees, and a gorgeous custom pool perfect for entertaining family & friends in our southern California weather! Located on a huge lot almost 10,000 SF! Near great schools, shopping, and entertainment. Don't miss out!



Amenities: Swimming Pool, Spa