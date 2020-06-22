30457 Village Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops, refrigerator, stainless steel and black appliances. Wood looking tile flooring on the lower level and carpet at stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Freshly painted. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living areas. Large laundry room with washer, dryer and tons of built in cabinets for storage. The master bedroom features; En suite bathroom with walk in shower, dual sink vanity and huge walk in closet! Window blinds, recessed lighting through out. Quiet cool fan and solar panels for energy efficiency. Spacious two car garage.In the next few weeks a new patio will be installed with outdoor ceiling fan! This home is in close proximity to freeway, the Menifee Town Center, Target shopping complex and schools. This won't last long hurry!