Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:09 PM

30457 Village Knoll

30457 Village Knoll Dr · (951) 244-1867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1577 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops, refrigerator, stainless steel and black appliances. Wood looking tile flooring on the lower level and carpet at stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Freshly painted. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living areas. Large laundry room with washer, dryer and tons of built in cabinets for storage. The master bedroom features; En suite bathroom with walk in shower, dual sink vanity and huge walk in closet! Window blinds, recessed lighting through out. Quiet cool fan and solar panels for energy efficiency. Spacious two car garage.In the next few weeks a new patio will be installed with outdoor ceiling fan! This home is in close proximity to freeway, the Menifee Town Center, Target shopping complex and schools. This won't last long hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30457 Village Knoll have any available units?
30457 Village Knoll has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 30457 Village Knoll have?
Some of 30457 Village Knoll's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30457 Village Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
30457 Village Knoll isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30457 Village Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 30457 Village Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 30457 Village Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 30457 Village Knoll does offer parking.
Does 30457 Village Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30457 Village Knoll offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30457 Village Knoll have a pool?
No, 30457 Village Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 30457 Village Knoll have accessible units?
No, 30457 Village Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 30457 Village Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 30457 Village Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
