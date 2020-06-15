29738 Mirasol Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

55 + COMMUNITY ONLY!! Lovely Single-Story Next Door To Golf Course! Pet Friendly!! - Beautiful single-story located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, just feet from the Menifee Lakes golf course! Pets are welcome!!

Pristine neighborhood that shows pride of ownership.

Living area is adjacent to formal dining room area, with wrap around fireplace.

Back room area is perfect for a den/office, with built-in shelving. Could also serve as a bedroom, however there is no closet space.

Huge master suite with a private patio and built-in shelving as well.

Mostly hard-scaped backyard with wooden trellis, patio area and VERY private.



PLEASE NO CALLS IF NOT 55 AND OVER.



Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, breakfast nook area with bay windows, upgraded counters and stylish back splash.

Access to community pool facilities included!

pets are allowed with additional pet deposit required.

Separate laundry room area also includes washer and dryer.



Pets are allowed with additional deposit



(RLNE4764194)