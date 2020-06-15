All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 29738 Mirasol Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
29738 Mirasol Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

29738 Mirasol Circle

29738 Mirasol Circle · (951) 698-1667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29738 Mirasol Circle, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29738 Mirasol Circle · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
55 + COMMUNITY ONLY!! Lovely Single-Story Next Door To Golf Course! Pet Friendly!! - Beautiful single-story located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, just feet from the Menifee Lakes golf course! Pets are welcome!!
Pristine neighborhood that shows pride of ownership.
Living area is adjacent to formal dining room area, with wrap around fireplace.
Back room area is perfect for a den/office, with built-in shelving. Could also serve as a bedroom, however there is no closet space.
Huge master suite with a private patio and built-in shelving as well.
Mostly hard-scaped backyard with wooden trellis, patio area and VERY private.

PLEASE NO CALLS IF NOT 55 AND OVER.

Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, breakfast nook area with bay windows, upgraded counters and stylish back splash.
Access to community pool facilities included!
pets are allowed with additional pet deposit required.
Separate laundry room area also includes washer and dryer.

Pets are allowed with additional deposit

(RLNE4764194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29738 Mirasol Circle have any available units?
29738 Mirasol Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 29738 Mirasol Circle have?
Some of 29738 Mirasol Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29738 Mirasol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
29738 Mirasol Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29738 Mirasol Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 29738 Mirasol Circle is pet friendly.
Does 29738 Mirasol Circle offer parking?
No, 29738 Mirasol Circle does not offer parking.
Does 29738 Mirasol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29738 Mirasol Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29738 Mirasol Circle have a pool?
Yes, 29738 Mirasol Circle has a pool.
Does 29738 Mirasol Circle have accessible units?
No, 29738 Mirasol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 29738 Mirasol Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 29738 Mirasol Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29738 Mirasol Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity