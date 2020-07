Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking

*** CALL SEAN AT (951) 473-4037 FOR A SHOWING *** THIS CUTE HOME IS A BLOCK AWAY FROM LAZY CREEK PARK IN A NICE FAMILY SECTION OF MENIFEE AND HAS THREE BEDROOMS WITH A FORTH ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHS AND IS NEAR FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING. THE HOME JUST HAD NEW CARPET INSTALLED AND WAS FRESHLY PAINTED ON THE INSIDE. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS.