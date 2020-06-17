All apartments in Menifee
29565 Pebble Creek Ct

Location

29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA 92585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen. The kitchen is large with granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances, a center island with a built in sink above stove microwave and a walk in pantry. Bedrooms are of decent size with chocolate brown carpeting. The Master bedroom includes a private bathroom with jack and jill sinks, a walk-in shower and separate tub. The master bedroom closet is walk in, with multiple shelving options. The laundry room is located inside the home with cupboard space and counters. The back yard is completely fenced with a covered and cemented patio. The backyard includes an in-ground pool, with a spa as well as a small bon-fire pit. This home is located near the 215 freeway, multiple shopping centers as well as multiple schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct have any available units?
29565 Pebble Creek Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct have?
Some of 29565 Pebble Creek Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29565 Pebble Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
29565 Pebble Creek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29565 Pebble Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 29565 Pebble Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 29565 Pebble Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29565 Pebble Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct have a pool?
Yes, 29565 Pebble Creek Ct has a pool.
Does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 29565 Pebble Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 29565 Pebble Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 29565 Pebble Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
