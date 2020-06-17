29565 Pebble Creek Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool hot tub

This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen. The kitchen is large with granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances, a center island with a built in sink above stove microwave and a walk in pantry. Bedrooms are of decent size with chocolate brown carpeting. The Master bedroom includes a private bathroom with jack and jill sinks, a walk-in shower and separate tub. The master bedroom closet is walk in, with multiple shelving options. The laundry room is located inside the home with cupboard space and counters. The back yard is completely fenced with a covered and cemented patio. The backyard includes an in-ground pool, with a spa as well as a small bon-fire pit. This home is located near the 215 freeway, multiple shopping centers as well as multiple schools.