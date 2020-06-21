29530 Mount Bachelor Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280



Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Huge single family home with vaulted ceilings on large corner lot with fenced backyard, large patio and two car garage in quite progressive neighborhood. Centrally located in menifee, CA . Close to schools, shops, and ey else you can think of only 10 min away in any direction

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295280

Property Id 295280



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838101)