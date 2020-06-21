All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 29530 Mount Bachelor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

29530 Mount Bachelor Way

29530 Mount Bachelor Way · (619) 802-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280

Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Huge single family home with vaulted ceilings on large corner lot with fenced backyard, large patio and two car garage in quite progressive neighborhood. Centrally located in menifee, CA . Close to schools, shops, and ey else you can think of only 10 min away in any direction
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295280
Property Id 295280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way have any available units?
29530 Mount Bachelor Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way have?
Some of 29530 Mount Bachelor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29530 Mount Bachelor Way currently offering any rent specials?
29530 Mount Bachelor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29530 Mount Bachelor Way pet-friendly?
No, 29530 Mount Bachelor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way offer parking?
Yes, 29530 Mount Bachelor Way does offer parking.
Does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29530 Mount Bachelor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way have a pool?
No, 29530 Mount Bachelor Way does not have a pool.
Does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way have accessible units?
No, 29530 Mount Bachelor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29530 Mount Bachelor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29530 Mount Bachelor Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29530 Mount Bachelor Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity