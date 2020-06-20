All apartments in Menifee
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

29169 Promenade

29169 Promenade Road · (951) 244-1867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29169 Promenade Road, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room. Family room with cozy fireplace with tile accents and media niche. Dining room with back patio access. Freshly painted with designer paint colors and mirrored closet doors. Plantation shutters. Ceiling fans. New wood-type flooring. Open kitchen with recessed lighting, center island, tons of cabinets for storage, pantry and refrigerator. The upper level boasts; a Jack n Jill bathroom with double sink vanity! Large laundry room with washer, dryer and large clothes rack. The master bedrooms is exquisite with a private balcony overlooking the golf course and tray ceiling. The master bathrooms has; separate walk-in shower, large soaking tub, double sink vanity, walk in close and custom tile flooring.
This home backs to the golf course and a view from almost every main living area and master bedroom. Fully fenced. Spacious two car finished garage.
Hurry! This one won't last long! Appliances are for tenant's use and are considered personal property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29169 Promenade have any available units?
29169 Promenade has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 29169 Promenade have?
Some of 29169 Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29169 Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
29169 Promenade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29169 Promenade pet-friendly?
No, 29169 Promenade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 29169 Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 29169 Promenade does offer parking.
Does 29169 Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29169 Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29169 Promenade have a pool?
No, 29169 Promenade does not have a pool.
Does 29169 Promenade have accessible units?
No, 29169 Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 29169 Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29169 Promenade has units with dishwashers.
