29169 Promenade

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room. Family room with cozy fireplace with tile accents and media niche. Dining room with back patio access. Freshly painted with designer paint colors and mirrored closet doors. Plantation shutters. Ceiling fans. New wood-type flooring. Open kitchen with recessed lighting, center island, tons of cabinets for storage, pantry and refrigerator. The upper level boasts; a Jack n Jill bathroom with double sink vanity! Large laundry room with washer, dryer and large clothes rack. The master bedrooms is exquisite with a private balcony overlooking the golf course and tray ceiling. The master bathrooms has; separate walk-in shower, large soaking tub, double sink vanity, walk in close and custom tile flooring.

This home backs to the golf course and a view from almost every main living area and master bedroom. Fully fenced. Spacious two car finished garage.

Hurry! This one won't last long! Appliances are for tenant's use and are considered personal property.