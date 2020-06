Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This senior home is located in the 55+ community of The Oasis. When you drive up to the home you will see a well maintained front yard with various bushes. When you walk into the home you walk into the living room with tiled flooring. Walk back farther in and you will find the dinning area and the kitchen, The kitchen is quaint with granite counter tops, updated appliances, multiple cabinets for storage and a walk-in pantry. The family room is next to the kitchen and includes a tiled fire place. Down the hallway you will find the guest bathroom that includes a single sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. The guest bedroom is across the way and includes mirrored closet doors. The mast bedroom is large and has a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes his and her sinks and a walk-in shower. Laundry is located inside. The backyard is completely fenced and includes a covered and cemented patio. The 2 car garage includes storage cabinets. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.