Menifee, CA
28910 Carmel Rd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

28910 Carmel Rd

28910 Carmel Road · (951) 260-0711
Location

28910 Carmel Road, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Come see this newly listed SENIOR home located in Sun City, a Premier community of Menifee. This home has been completely rehabbed. Front yard is low maintenance, when you walk inside you will find an open floor plan with fresh paint and new flooring. The kitchen is quaint with new granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and white cabinets for storage. Laundry is located off the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer with a deep sink and storage. Each room is of decent size with ceiling fans and large closets. Guest bathroom has also been upgraded with new tile flooring, a shower.tub combo and single sink vanity. Master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. Master bathroom includes a walk-in shower with a single sink vanity. Out the back yard you will find an enclosed patio and a large low maintenance yard. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28910 Carmel Rd have any available units?
28910 Carmel Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28910 Carmel Rd have?
Some of 28910 Carmel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28910 Carmel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28910 Carmel Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28910 Carmel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 28910 Carmel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 28910 Carmel Rd offer parking?
No, 28910 Carmel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 28910 Carmel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28910 Carmel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28910 Carmel Rd have a pool?
Yes, 28910 Carmel Rd has a pool.
Does 28910 Carmel Rd have accessible units?
No, 28910 Carmel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28910 Carmel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28910 Carmel Rd has units with dishwashers.
