28910 Carmel Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Come see this newly listed SENIOR home located in Sun City, a Premier community of Menifee. This home has been completely rehabbed. Front yard is low maintenance, when you walk inside you will find an open floor plan with fresh paint and new flooring. The kitchen is quaint with new granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and white cabinets for storage. Laundry is located off the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer with a deep sink and storage. Each room is of decent size with ceiling fans and large closets. Guest bathroom has also been upgraded with new tile flooring, a shower.tub combo and single sink vanity. Master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. Master bathroom includes a walk-in shower with a single sink vanity. Out the back yard you will find an enclosed patio and a large low maintenance yard. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.