28891 Biarritz Ct

Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038



Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.

Upgraded rectangle porcelain tile floors and carpet on stairs and all bedrooms in last three years.

Whole house is repainted with neutral, eye pleasing color.

Quiet neighborhood with close proximity to schools, parks and Lake.

Attached three car garage.

One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Family room with fireplace Separate living room and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with newer granite counters. Separate laundry room. Tub and separate shower in the master bathroom. Big walk in closet in master bathroom.

Lots of other amenities.

Move in ready now.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167038

