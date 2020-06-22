All apartments in Menifee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

28891 Biarritz Ct

28891 Biarritz Court · (714) 271-0493
Location

28891 Biarritz Court, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038

Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.
Upgraded rectangle porcelain tile floors and carpet on stairs and all bedrooms in last three years.
Whole house is repainted with neutral, eye pleasing color.
Quiet neighborhood with close proximity to schools, parks and Lake.
Attached three car garage.
One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Family room with fireplace Separate living room and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with newer granite counters. Separate laundry room. Tub and separate shower in the master bathroom. Big walk in closet in master bathroom.
Lots of other amenities.
Move in ready now.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167038
Property Id 167038

(RLNE5850857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28891 Biarritz Ct have any available units?
28891 Biarritz Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28891 Biarritz Ct have?
Some of 28891 Biarritz Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28891 Biarritz Ct currently offering any rent specials?
28891 Biarritz Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28891 Biarritz Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 28891 Biarritz Ct is pet friendly.
Does 28891 Biarritz Ct offer parking?
Yes, 28891 Biarritz Ct does offer parking.
Does 28891 Biarritz Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28891 Biarritz Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28891 Biarritz Ct have a pool?
No, 28891 Biarritz Ct does not have a pool.
Does 28891 Biarritz Ct have accessible units?
No, 28891 Biarritz Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 28891 Biarritz Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28891 Biarritz Ct has units with dishwashers.
