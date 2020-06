Amenities

This is a rare find in 55+ community! This home has been rehabed! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining room and a kitchen that boasts: Beautiful granite counter tops, with a gas cook top. Carpet and tile. Retro fitted windows for energy efficiency, updated bathrooms, laundry room plus much more! Low maintenance yard and 2 car garage with roll up door! Put this one at the top of your list. Not many like this, hurry this one won't last!