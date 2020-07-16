All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 28148 Winged Foot Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
28148 Winged Foot Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

28148 Winged Foot Dr

28148 Winged Foot Drive · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28148 Winged Foot Drive, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
If you are looking to downsize, this senior home is perfect for you. The kitchen is adorable, with white tiled counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Next to the kitchen is the laundry room which includes a washer and drier. Down the hall you will find the bathroom which has a single sink vanity, shower/tub combo. Across the way is the master bedroom. The master bedroom also has a sliding door that goes out to the patio. The garage includes a a small storage area. This home resides within the 55+ community of Sun City and close to multiple shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28148 Winged Foot Dr have any available units?
28148 Winged Foot Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28148 Winged Foot Dr have?
Some of 28148 Winged Foot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28148 Winged Foot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28148 Winged Foot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28148 Winged Foot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 28148 Winged Foot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 28148 Winged Foot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 28148 Winged Foot Dr offers parking.
Does 28148 Winged Foot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28148 Winged Foot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28148 Winged Foot Dr have a pool?
No, 28148 Winged Foot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 28148 Winged Foot Dr have accessible units?
No, 28148 Winged Foot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28148 Winged Foot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 28148 Winged Foot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 28148 Winged Foot Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with GymsMenifee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Menifee Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CA
Palm Desert, CALoma Linda, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CASolana Beach, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity