28148 Winged Foot Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

If you are looking to downsize, this senior home is perfect for you. The kitchen is adorable, with white tiled counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Next to the kitchen is the laundry room which includes a washer and drier. Down the hall you will find the bathroom which has a single sink vanity, shower/tub combo. Across the way is the master bedroom. The master bedroom also has a sliding door that goes out to the patio. The garage includes a a small storage area. This home resides within the 55+ community of Sun City and close to multiple shopping centers.