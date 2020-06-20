All apartments in Menifee
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:22 AM

28061 Salem Ct

28061 Salem Court · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants. Inside you will find that the home has been freshly painted with all brand new appliances, counter tops, flooring, vanities, mirrors and carpeting. Living room is of decent size, that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is quaint with stainless steel appliances, double deep stainless steel kitchen sink, grey counter tops, multiple white cabinets for storage and vinyl flooring. Pictures do not do this home justice. Both bedrooms includes brand new carpet and ceiling fans. There is also an enclosed patio lanai. Back yard includes multiple trees, and a low maintenance rock yard. This property is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway. Exterior of the home is also in the process of being painted and will be completed prior to tenants moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28061 Salem Ct have any available units?
28061 Salem Ct has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28061 Salem Ct have?
Some of 28061 Salem Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28061 Salem Ct currently offering any rent specials?
28061 Salem Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28061 Salem Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 28061 Salem Ct is pet friendly.
Does 28061 Salem Ct offer parking?
No, 28061 Salem Ct does not offer parking.
Does 28061 Salem Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28061 Salem Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28061 Salem Ct have a pool?
Yes, 28061 Salem Ct has a pool.
Does 28061 Salem Ct have accessible units?
No, 28061 Salem Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 28061 Salem Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28061 Salem Ct has units with dishwashers.
