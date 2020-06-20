28061 Salem Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants. Inside you will find that the home has been freshly painted with all brand new appliances, counter tops, flooring, vanities, mirrors and carpeting. Living room is of decent size, that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is quaint with stainless steel appliances, double deep stainless steel kitchen sink, grey counter tops, multiple white cabinets for storage and vinyl flooring. Pictures do not do this home justice. Both bedrooms includes brand new carpet and ceiling fans. There is also an enclosed patio lanai. Back yard includes multiple trees, and a low maintenance rock yard. This property is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway. Exterior of the home is also in the process of being painted and will be completed prior to tenants moving in.