Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a large living room that leads back to the kitchen and family room. The kitchen is quaint with upgraded stainless steel appliances, recess lighting and white cabinets for storage. Down the hallway you will find the guest bathroom that includes a single sink vanity, with a shower/tub combo and 2 guest bedrooms across the way. The master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and single sink vanity. The back yard is huge and low maintenance with a few shrubs and trees. This home contains a 2 car garage and separate storage area and workshop.