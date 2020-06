Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights. Connected to the living room is a gorgeous kitchen. This kitchen contains dark wood cabinets, upgraded appliances and granite counter tops. Each bedroom is of decent size and walk-in closets. The master bedroom includes a sliding door that leads out to the back yard with its own private bathroom with a walk in shower. Guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo. The backyard is low maintenance with a cemented patio and is fenced and includes a 2 car garage. This home also comes with a washer and drier for the tenants use.