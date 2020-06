Amenities

Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. When you enter the property you will notice the vinyl flooring and are greeted with a nice size living room, highly upgraded and open kitchen with cabinets for storage, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances and refrigerator. Each bedroom is of decent size also with vinyl flooring. Master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. The guest bathroom is down the hall next to the guest bedroom and includes a walk-in sit bath. Master bathroom includes a walk in shower with his and her vanity that includes granite counter tops. Backyard is completely fenced and includes a covered patio.