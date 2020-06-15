All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 26828 Augusta Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
26828 Augusta Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

26828 Augusta Dr

26828 Augusta Drive · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26828 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area. When you go down through the open door way you walk into the kitchen. The kitchen rests on wood flooring, with upgraded appliances and includes the refrigerator. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer for tenant use. Down the hall you will find the two bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and has its own private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower with grab bars for easy entry and exit. The master bathroom also includes a single sink vanity and rests on tiled flooring. Guest bedroom is of decent size, includes a ceiling fan and shares the guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a tiled shower/tub combo and a single sink vanity. This home also includes an enclosed lanai. The lanai includes a ceiling fan, tiled flooring and easy access to the backyard area. The backyard includes a small cemented patio and no fence. This home is located to multiple shopping centers, and 215 fwy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26828 Augusta Dr have any available units?
26828 Augusta Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 26828 Augusta Dr have?
Some of 26828 Augusta Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26828 Augusta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26828 Augusta Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26828 Augusta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 26828 Augusta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 26828 Augusta Dr offer parking?
No, 26828 Augusta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 26828 Augusta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26828 Augusta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26828 Augusta Dr have a pool?
No, 26828 Augusta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26828 Augusta Dr have accessible units?
No, 26828 Augusta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26828 Augusta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 26828 Augusta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26828 Augusta Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity