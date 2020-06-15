26828 Augusta Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area. When you go down through the open door way you walk into the kitchen. The kitchen rests on wood flooring, with upgraded appliances and includes the refrigerator. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer for tenant use. Down the hall you will find the two bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and has its own private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower with grab bars for easy entry and exit. The master bathroom also includes a single sink vanity and rests on tiled flooring. Guest bedroom is of decent size, includes a ceiling fan and shares the guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a tiled shower/tub combo and a single sink vanity. This home also includes an enclosed lanai. The lanai includes a ceiling fan, tiled flooring and easy access to the backyard area. The backyard includes a small cemented patio and no fence. This home is located to multiple shopping centers, and 215 fwy access.