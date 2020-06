Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This quaint 2 bedroom home is fit for the senior! With a wonderful spacious kitchen and large living room, this is the perfect home for the downsizing senior. Comes with two full bathrooms, 2 car garage and in door laundry room. The backyard comes with a covered patio, great for evenings on the patio with your coffee in hand! Close to the 215 freeways and multiple shopping centers.