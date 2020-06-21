All apartments in Menifee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

25870 Interlechen

25870 Interlechen Drive · (858) 342-9292 ext. 001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25870 Interlechen · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City. Kitchen has been totally redone w/newer cabinets, appliances, walk-in pantry, built-in microwave and granite countertops. Bathroom has also been redone in a designer tile. Neutral paint and carpet throughout. Lots of fruit trees in back w/shed for storage. Laundry room accessible from the back as is the one car garage. Super cute and open floorplan, Great neighborhood. 55+ community.

(RLNE5840715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25870 Interlechen have any available units?
25870 Interlechen has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 25870 Interlechen have?
Some of 25870 Interlechen's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25870 Interlechen currently offering any rent specials?
25870 Interlechen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25870 Interlechen pet-friendly?
Yes, 25870 Interlechen is pet friendly.
Does 25870 Interlechen offer parking?
Yes, 25870 Interlechen does offer parking.
Does 25870 Interlechen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25870 Interlechen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25870 Interlechen have a pool?
No, 25870 Interlechen does not have a pool.
Does 25870 Interlechen have accessible units?
No, 25870 Interlechen does not have accessible units.
Does 25870 Interlechen have units with dishwashers?
No, 25870 Interlechen does not have units with dishwashers.
