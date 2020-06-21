25870 Interlechen

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City. Kitchen has been totally redone w/newer cabinets, appliances, walk-in pantry, built-in microwave and granite countertops. Bathroom has also been redone in a designer tile. Neutral paint and carpet throughout. Lots of fruit trees in back w/shed for storage. Laundry room accessible from the back as is the one car garage. Super cute and open floorplan, Great neighborhood. 55+ community.



(RLNE5840715)