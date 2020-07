Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom ,3 bathroom home is located in the heart of the beautiful City of Romoland . It features a large backyard and open concept layout! Let's schedule a tour today!!! Call (951)795-5711.



Leasing Incentives:

-Upgraded laminate floors/carpet downstairs

-Upstairs offers carpet throughout

-Open and Spacious Rooms

-Granite counter tops

-Solar throughout

-Heating and cooling

-One bedroom downstairs

-Two car garage



Screening/Leasing Details:

-$30.00 Application per adult

-$2,600 Month Rent on 12 month Term

-$2,600 Deposit

**Renter Insurance **

**Pet Deposit ** Small dog/cat welcome

**Renter pays for all utilities



Rental Criteria:

*No evictions

* Background check will be performed

* 2 years of positive rental history

*Must gross 2.5 times the rent per month