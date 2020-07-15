All apartments in Martinez
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS

486 Morello Ave · (833) 904-1365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 129-10 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212-04 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 201-01 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 225-08 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of captivating grounds that call to mind a nature preserve – peaceful, meandering, rippling creek and all. At Haven Martinez, you will find Bay Area sophistication without the Bay Area price tag.Beautiful see-through units – most having creek or fountain views – that feature balconies or patios, stunning granite countertops, wood style flooring, new carpet and window treatments, deep under mount sinks, all-new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and storage, upgraded recessed lighting and plumbing fixtures, built-in USB chargers and central heat/air. The gorgeous common areas at Haven Martinez include a pool, spa, clubhouse, dog park, and on-site laundry facilities. We are pet friendly and provide ample parking as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. Breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have any available units?
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS has 6 units available starting at $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have?
Some of HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have a pool?
Yes, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS has a pool.
Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
No, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS has units with air conditioning.
