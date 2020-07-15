Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of captivating grounds that call to mind a nature preserve – peaceful, meandering, rippling creek and all. At Haven Martinez, you will find Bay Area sophistication without the Bay Area price tag.Beautiful see-through units – most having creek or fountain views – that feature balconies or patios, stunning granite countertops, wood style flooring, new carpet and window treatments, deep under mount sinks, all-new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and storage, upgraded recessed lighting and plumbing fixtures, built-in USB chargers and central heat/air. The gorgeous common areas at Haven Martinez include a pool, spa, clubhouse, dog park, and on-site laundry facilities. We are pet friendly and provide ample parking as well.