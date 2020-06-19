54 Morello Avenue

Amenities

Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Martinez. Spacious kitchen with like new gas range stove and lots of counter space. Large backyard with a gazebo and plenty of area to entertain or relax after a long week.



Just a short drive to Downtown Martinez and easy access to 680 and Highway 4. Close to great schools, restaurants, parks and more!



* Medium to small pets will be considered.

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $1,995.00/ month and $2,195.00 security deposit

* Owner provides yard service front and back

* Must have good credit above a score of 650



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.



Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135

(925) 783-1380

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.