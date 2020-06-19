All apartments in Martinez
54 Morello Avenue

54 Morello Avenue · (925) 290-6055
Location

54 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Martinez. Spacious kitchen with like new gas range stove and lots of counter space. Large backyard with a gazebo and plenty of area to entertain or relax after a long week.

Just a short drive to Downtown Martinez and easy access to 680 and Highway 4. Close to great schools, restaurants, parks and more!

* Medium to small pets will be considered.
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $1,995.00/ month and $2,195.00 security deposit
* Owner provides yard service front and back
* Must have good credit above a score of 650

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.

Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135
(925) 783-1380
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Morello Avenue have any available units?
54 Morello Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 54 Morello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
54 Morello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Morello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Morello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 54 Morello Avenue offer parking?
No, 54 Morello Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 54 Morello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Morello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Morello Avenue have a pool?
No, 54 Morello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 54 Morello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 54 Morello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Morello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Morello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Morello Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Morello Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
