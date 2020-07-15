371 Margarita Drive

Amenities

Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only, please, then Owner returns home.)



Designed by the architect-owner, this unique open floor plan offers all day sun and all day views. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms; Granite floors in kitchen and bathrooms! Bright living room, formal dining room (with table for 10 and hidden wet-bar), cathedral ceilings throughout. No A/C.



Eat-in kitchen is modern, very spacious, and opens to sunny decks with lemon trees. Fantastic views, Large kitchen/updated baths, bit of 60s retro feel to this house as it was built in 1965 and REBUILT in 2000. Home is fully-furnished and comes with TV, cable modem, etc... Star of the home are the 1000 sq ft of deck space with lemon trees boasting vast bay and hillside views. Hiking too! Sq ft approx 2,700 per owner records; tenant to verify.



Owner covers gardening; Tenants to pay utilities, billed end of lease.



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME (from the Owner):



"80 ft. long sliding glass wall opens to 1,000 sq.ft. decks and panoramic SF Bay, and hills view. Secluded 1.13 acre wooded hillside lot assures absolute privacy and calm!" -Owner, Long Time Resident!



PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .



No Cats Allowed



