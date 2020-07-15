All apartments in Marin County
Find more places like 371 Margarita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marin County, CA
/
371 Margarita Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:30 AM

371 Margarita Drive

371 Margarita Drive · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA 94901
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 371 Margarita Drive · Avail. now

$3,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only, please, then Owner returns home.)

Designed by the architect-owner, this unique open floor plan offers all day sun and all day views. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms; Granite floors in kitchen and bathrooms! Bright living room, formal dining room (with table for 10 and hidden wet-bar), cathedral ceilings throughout. No A/C.

Eat-in kitchen is modern, very spacious, and opens to sunny decks with lemon trees. Fantastic views, Large kitchen/updated baths, bit of 60s retro feel to this house as it was built in 1965 and REBUILT in 2000. Home is fully-furnished and comes with TV, cable modem, etc... Star of the home are the 1000 sq ft of deck space with lemon trees boasting vast bay and hillside views. Hiking too! Sq ft approx 2,700 per owner records; tenant to verify.

Owner covers gardening; Tenants to pay utilities, billed end of lease.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME (from the Owner):

"80 ft. long sliding glass wall opens to 1,000 sq.ft. decks and panoramic SF Bay, and hills view. Secluded 1.13 acre wooded hillside lot assures absolute privacy and calm!" -Owner, Long Time Resident!

PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2182631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Margarita Drive have any available units?
371 Margarita Drive has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 Margarita Drive have?
Some of 371 Margarita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Margarita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
371 Margarita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Margarita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Margarita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 371 Margarita Drive offer parking?
No, 371 Margarita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 371 Margarita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Margarita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Margarita Drive have a pool?
No, 371 Margarita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 371 Margarita Drive have accessible units?
No, 371 Margarita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Margarita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 Margarita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Margarita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Margarita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 371 Margarita Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr
San Anselmo, CA 94960
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive
Novato, CA 94945
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir
Larkspur, CA 94939
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St
San Rafael, CA 94901
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CATiburon, CASan Rafael, CASausalito, CAPetaluma, CASan Anselmo, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
Strawberry, CAMill Valley, CALarkspur, CACorte Madera, CANovato, CAMarin City, CASan Pablo, CAAlbany, CAHercules, CANapa, CAVallejo, CAPinole, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity