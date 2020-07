Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

You’re living in a special place when you live at Larkspur Courts Apartments in Larkspur, CA – a community nestled in desirable Marin County. Each apartment is spacious and well-appointed with wood-style flooring, granite counters, and full-size washers and dryers. The meandering fountains, manicured courtyards, and mature trees throughout the community provide a serene setting for all to enjoy.



Lifestyle amenities include a fitness studio, a shimmering pool and spa, barbecues, and convenient access to walking trails. Larkspur Courts Apartments is a pet-friendly community and supplies all with a splendid lifestyle opportunity.



Larkspur Courts is located adjacent to Marin Country Market – only one block to Shake Shack and Starbucks, along with many other shops and restaurants. The Larkspur Ferry is also a short distance from the community for a care-free commute to all points in the San Francisco Bay. Many of our homes have majestic views of Mount Tamalpais and the San Francisco Bay.