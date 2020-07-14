Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking on-site laundry hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Corte Madera, atop Ring Mountain with direct trail access. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. Smoke free apartment homes with a zero edge saltwater swimming pool, covered BBQ area, wine bar, resident Wi Fi lounge, on site recycling and high tech fitness center. Just 30 minutes from San Francisco and 5 minutes from Paradise Cay Marina, Mill Valley, Tiburon and Larkspur ferry. Located in the Reed School District. Apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, wood flooring, stainless steel GE Profile appliances, quartz countertops and sweeping panoramic views of the Bay, Richmond Bridge and Mt. Tam. Smart home technology available in every home! Guarantors welcome!