All apartments in Corte Madera
Find more places like Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corte Madera, CA
/
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes

350 Robin Dr · (415) 360-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corte Madera
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA 94925

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 634 · Avail. Aug 30

$4,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Unit 724 · Avail. now

$4,478

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Oct 4

$4,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 726 · Avail. Aug 30

$4,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$4,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. Aug 21

$4,774

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Corte Madera, atop Ring Mountain with direct trail access. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. Smoke free apartment homes with a zero edge saltwater swimming pool, covered BBQ area, wine bar, resident Wi Fi lounge, on site recycling and high tech fitness center. Just 30 minutes from San Francisco and 5 minutes from Paradise Cay Marina, Mill Valley, Tiburon and Larkspur ferry. Located in the Reed School District. Apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, wood flooring, stainless steel GE Profile appliances, quartz countertops and sweeping panoramic views of the Bay, Richmond Bridge and Mt. Tam. Smart home technology available in every home! Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $100
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Additional offsite/street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Assigned spaces; permit required for each vehicle. Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Underground parking garage below each building. Permit required for each vehicle; 1 permit per apartment home. None, assigned: $175/month. Assigned lot spaces which includes unlimited electric usage after monthly payment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have any available units?
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes has 16 units available starting at $4,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have?
Some of Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd
Corte Madera, CA 94925

Similar Pages

Corte Madera 1 BedroomsCorte Madera 2 Bedrooms
Corte Madera 3 BedroomsCorte Madera Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Corte Madera Apartments with ParkingSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CA
Sausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity