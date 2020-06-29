All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

669 35th Street

669 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

669 35th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Elegant family home located in the Grandview elementary area of the tree section. Step inside to a large foyer and immediatelyyour focus is drawn to the large living room with cathedral ceilings. This grand room opens from French doors to an inviting privately enclosed patio, zen garden fountain and coy pond. 3490 sq feet of living space. Family room, office, formal dining room and recently updated gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and another private enclosed courtyard completes the lower level. All new hardwood flooring throughout. Conveniently located less than a mile from the beach and 10 minutes to LAX, and minutes from some of the best shopping and restaurants around. Tastefully furnished and is preferable to be rented furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 35th Street have any available units?
669 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 669 35th Street have?
Some of 669 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
669 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 669 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 669 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 669 35th Street offers parking.
Does 669 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 35th Street have a pool?
No, 669 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 669 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 669 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 669 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 669 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 669 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
