669 35th Street

Amenities

Elegant family home located in the Grandview elementary area of the tree section. Step inside to a large foyer and immediatelyyour focus is drawn to the large living room with cathedral ceilings. This grand room opens from French doors to an inviting privately enclosed patio, zen garden fountain and coy pond. 3490 sq feet of living space. Family room, office, formal dining room and recently updated gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and another private enclosed courtyard completes the lower level. All new hardwood flooring throughout. Conveniently located less than a mile from the beach and 10 minutes to LAX, and minutes from some of the best shopping and restaurants around. Tastefully furnished and is preferable to be rented furnished.