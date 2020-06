Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Manhattan Beach Address at Redondo Beach Lease Rates. This is 2006 built home with marble floors, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The 4 bedrooms are spacious with one bedroom and bathroom on the first level making it ideal for guests. There bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are on the second level. The master comes with a walk-in closet and a spa tub in the master. A two car attached garage and a common landscaped area complete this unit.