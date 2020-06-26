Amenities

This iconic single-family home is located on what is arguably the best corner strand location in Manhattan Beach. Under new ownership and recently remodeled, this home is available for terms from 1 month to 2 years, furnished or unfurnished. There are two bedrooms plus a loft, and two baths. The home comfortably sleeps 6 people with king beds in each of the 3 sleeping rooms. Subzero and Thermador appliances, reverse osmosis drinking water filtration, 6 person dining, lightning fast (100Mbps) internet, 70 inch Samsung TV, teak furniture, and motorized shades. This home is perfect for relaxing on the large wrap around patio, or entertaining guests on the walk street. Fronting the world famous Strand and mere feet from the sand, 622 The Strand is a short stroll to the vibrant and upscale downtown Manhattan Beach and pier and did we mention.....views for days.... literally.