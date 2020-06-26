All apartments in Manhattan Beach
622 The Strand
622 The Strand

622 the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

622 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This iconic single-family home is located on what is arguably the best corner strand location in Manhattan Beach. Under new ownership and recently remodeled, this home is available for terms from 1 month to 2 years, furnished or unfurnished. There are two bedrooms plus a loft, and two baths. The home comfortably sleeps 6 people with king beds in each of the 3 sleeping rooms. Subzero and Thermador appliances, reverse osmosis drinking water filtration, 6 person dining, lightning fast (100Mbps) internet, 70 inch Samsung TV, teak furniture, and motorized shades. This home is perfect for relaxing on the large wrap around patio, or entertaining guests on the walk street. Fronting the world famous Strand and mere feet from the sand, 622 The Strand is a short stroll to the vibrant and upscale downtown Manhattan Beach and pier and did we mention.....views for days.... literally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 The Strand have any available units?
622 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 622 The Strand have?
Some of 622 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
622 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 622 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 622 The Strand offer parking?
No, 622 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 622 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 The Strand have a pool?
No, 622 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 622 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 622 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 622 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
