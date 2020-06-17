All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
FURNISHED Short or Long term rental, AC units in all bedrooms and great room. Walk to Downtown and the Beach. Architecturally stunning townhouse, located a short walk from the sand, surf, restaurants and shopping in downtown Manhattan Beach. The second floor has a master suite with bathroom, plus 2 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. The third level has a great room that has a living room, large gourmet kitchen, dining area and guest bathroom. The gourmet kitchen has state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and a large center island with bar stools. Exquisite stone fireplace is artfully placed in an open and inviting great room. Custom wrought iron handrails, stunning archways, soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. There are ceiling fans in all rooms. There's even a private sundeck - perfect for BBQ's and to enjoy gorgeous sunsets and ocean breezes. There is a 2 car garage with an additional guest parking spot and washer and dryer. Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Call For more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have any available units?
604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
