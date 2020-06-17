604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities

FURNISHED Short or Long term rental, AC units in all bedrooms and great room. Walk to Downtown and the Beach. Architecturally stunning townhouse, located a short walk from the sand, surf, restaurants and shopping in downtown Manhattan Beach. The second floor has a master suite with bathroom, plus 2 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. The third level has a great room that has a living room, large gourmet kitchen, dining area and guest bathroom. The gourmet kitchen has state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and a large center island with bar stools. Exquisite stone fireplace is artfully placed in an open and inviting great room. Custom wrought iron handrails, stunning archways, soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. There are ceiling fans in all rooms. There's even a private sundeck - perfect for BBQ's and to enjoy gorgeous sunsets and ocean breezes. There is a 2 car garage with an additional guest parking spot and washer and dryer. Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Call For more information