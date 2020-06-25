All apartments in Manhattan Beach
516 17th Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:08 PM

516 17th Street

516 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
A great opportunity to test the waters in the American Martyrs section of Manhattan Beach in a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,928 sq ft home on a 6,640 sq ft lot. With this short term opportunity, you will quickly learn why this is one of the most coveted areas of the south bay. Live just minutes from the beach and the award winning restaurants and shopping of downtown Manhattan Beach. Nearby are top-rated schools and amazing public parks for families with children. For commuters, enjoy quick and easy access to the 405, 105 and 110 freeways. A rare, spacious back yard with tropical trees can be an excellent place to entertain and enjoy warm South Bay evening. Don't miss out on this perfect opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 17th Street have any available units?
516 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 516 17th Street have?
Some of 516 17th Street's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 516 17th Street offer parking?
No, 516 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 17th Street have a pool?
No, 516 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 516 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
