516 17th Street

A great opportunity to test the waters in the American Martyrs section of Manhattan Beach in a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,928 sq ft home on a 6,640 sq ft lot. With this short term opportunity, you will quickly learn why this is one of the most coveted areas of the south bay. Live just minutes from the beach and the award winning restaurants and shopping of downtown Manhattan Beach. Nearby are top-rated schools and amazing public parks for families with children. For commuters, enjoy quick and easy access to the 405, 105 and 110 freeways. A rare, spacious back yard with tropical trees can be an excellent place to entertain and enjoy warm South Bay evening. Don't miss out on this perfect opportunity!