All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 453 Marine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
453 Marine Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

453 Marine Avenue

453 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

453 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom and 4 bath home in the highly sought after Manhattan Beach Sand section. 2,054 sq ft on an oversized corner lot (30'x106'). Enjoy sunset and ocean views from the front deck and relax in the front yard (yes, yard!) Centrally located walking distance to award winning Grandview elementary school, downtown MB, parks, greenbelt, and the BEACH! updated kitchen and baths, gorgeous hardwood floors and newer exterior paint. 4 CAR PARKING!!! An all around great home in an excellent location...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Marine Avenue have any available units?
453 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 453 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 453 Marine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 453 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 453 Marine Avenue offers parking.
Does 453 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Marine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles