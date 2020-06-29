453 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom and 4 bath home in the highly sought after Manhattan Beach Sand section. 2,054 sq ft on an oversized corner lot (30'x106'). Enjoy sunset and ocean views from the front deck and relax in the front yard (yes, yard!) Centrally located walking distance to award winning Grandview elementary school, downtown MB, parks, greenbelt, and the BEACH! updated kitchen and baths, gorgeous hardwood floors and newer exterior paint. 4 CAR PARKING!!! An all around great home in an excellent location...