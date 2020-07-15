All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 424 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
424 20th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:43 AM

424 20th Street

424 20th St · (310) 245-3705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

424 20th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on a ultra rare DOUBLE wide walk street lot in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand Section, this approx 3,400 sq ft home has just been fully rebuilt with no expense spared. There are 4 bedrooms and 6 baths (2 half) with two fabulous living spaces as well as an incredible outdoor living/entertaining area with secondary kitchen/bar. Ocean, city, valley, mountain, and water views. Dual Central A/C, parking for 6 cars, washer and dryer, 6 Large flatscreens, and A/V system. This is as good as it gets. Perfectly located close to town, parks, school, and the beach. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 20th Street have any available units?
424 20th Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 424 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 424 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 424 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 424 20th Street offers parking.
Does 424 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 20th Street have a pool?
No, 424 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 424 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 424 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 424 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 20th Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 424 20th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity