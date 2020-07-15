424 20th Street

Amenities

Situated on a ultra rare DOUBLE wide walk street lot in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand Section, this approx 3,400 sq ft home has just been fully rebuilt with no expense spared. There are 4 bedrooms and 6 baths (2 half) with two fabulous living spaces as well as an incredible outdoor living/entertaining area with secondary kitchen/bar. Ocean, city, valley, mountain, and water views. Dual Central A/C, parking for 6 cars, washer and dryer, 6 Large flatscreens, and A/V system. This is as good as it gets. Perfectly located close to town, parks, school, and the beach. A must see.