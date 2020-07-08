All apartments in Manhattan Beach
423 19th Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

423 19th Street

423 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great location from downtown MB or the Beach for a 1 bedroom fully furnished (option) in a modern Townhome. Enjoy the spacious outdoor entertainers patio with views above Live Oak Park. This home, all on one level has beautiful maple hardwood floors throughout. The sizable great room has comfort and privacy. The bright kitchen has all the modern appliances for your use. The bedroom, currently with 2 queen beds, comes with the comfort of home. There is a full sized master bathroom and a walk in closet. Plus a guest bathroom is located off the great room. 2 car dedicated parking with your own washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 19th Street have any available units?
423 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 423 19th Street have?
Some of 423 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 423 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 19th Street offers parking.
Does 423 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 19th Street have a pool?
No, 423 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 423 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

