Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:56 PM

3204 The Strand

3204 the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

3204 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This tranquil, highly sought after, beachfront lease allows you to wake up to the soul-soothing sounds and salty sea air that only the beach may bring. This Strand home allows for a coveted beachfront experience while also being privately tucked away from the public eye of the main walkway/bike path. Step down to The Strand and enjoy the shared, oceanfront cabana where you can lounge in the shade by day and cozy up to a private fire at night. This 2 bedroom 3 bath home with a small flex room is turn-key and exquisitely furnished and ready to create beach memories.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 The Strand have any available units?
3204 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 3204 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
3204 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 3204 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3204 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 3204 The Strand offers parking.
Does 3204 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 The Strand have a pool?
No, 3204 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 3204 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 3204 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
