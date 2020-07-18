3204 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This tranquil, highly sought after, beachfront lease allows you to wake up to the soul-soothing sounds and salty sea air that only the beach may bring. This Strand home allows for a coveted beachfront experience while also being privately tucked away from the public eye of the main walkway/bike path. Step down to The Strand and enjoy the shared, oceanfront cabana where you can lounge in the shade by day and cozy up to a private fire at night. This 2 bedroom 3 bath home with a small flex room is turn-key and exquisitely furnished and ready to create beach memories.