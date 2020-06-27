320 Highland REAR UNIT Avenue

Amenities

Old School Manhattan Beach Charm with Hardwood Floors, Ocean Views, a Brand New Kitchen and New Paint Throughout. In a very quiet South End Location you will never use your car as you can walk to town, beach and everything that makes Manhattan Beach so special. Located in the heart of a classic coastal neighborhood, this beach house is a nucleus for family and friends. This peaceful retreat unfolds to reveal a thoughtful balance between indoor and outdoor living with many unexpected features. Relaxed but refined, crisp but inviting,the casual elegance of this purposeful environment embraces an active beach life where sun, sand,ocean breezes, and memories are closely interwoven.