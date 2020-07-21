All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 313 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
313 16th St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

313 16th St

313 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

313 16th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Our classic beach cottage is on a walk street, yet it includes a garage -- a rarity in Manhattan Beach. It features a peek of the ocean, and you can hear the surf at night. The back patio is perfect for barbecues and socializing with friends, and its a short walk to downtown in one direction and to Live Oak Park in the other. Washer and Dryer are included. We (the owners) are a husband and wife team and are local residents: we love Manhattan Beach as much as you will! Owner pays water, trash and gardening services. Renter pays electricity, gas, internet and cable access.

(RLNE5455074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 16th St have any available units?
313 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 313 16th St have?
Some of 313 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
313 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 313 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 313 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 313 16th St offers parking.
Does 313 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 16th St have a pool?
Yes, 313 16th St has a pool.
Does 313 16th St have accessible units?
No, 313 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 16th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 16th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles